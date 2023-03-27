WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed Thursday when a teenage driver pulled in front of the woman's car as school was letting out in Cadet, Missouri, authorities said.

Beth A. Rutledge, 45, of Richwoods, Missouri, died at the scene of the crash about 3 p.m. Thursday, said Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield.

The crash was in front of the Kingston High School, at 10047 Diamond Road.

A 16-year-old girl leaving the school property tried to make a left turn onto Highway 21 and pulled into the path of Rutledge's car, which was traveling north on the highway, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The girl suffered serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South. The patrol did not release the girl's name. Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said he didn't know if the girl was cited in the crash for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

Thompson said there was no flashing light there and no one was directing traffic Thursday when school was letting out.

The principal at the school could not be reached for comment.

Thompson said the rural highway in front of the school has a curve and a speed limit of 55 mph.

"We're always worried about crashes there," Thompson said in an interview. "School had just let out ... there is a lot of traffic that time of day.

"They have been discussing making that a school crossing area and school zone, to get (the speed limit) lowered in that area, or maybe add some flashing lights," he said.

Rutledge was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cavalier. The patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt. The girl was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion, and she was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.