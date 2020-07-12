Woman killed in two-vehicle accident in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway W here Saturday.

Catherine G. Nichols 70, of Arnold, was killed when her pickup truck struck a car head-on, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The pickup, headed north, went into the southbound lane on Highway W north of Byrnesville Road when it hit a Honda Civic, troopers said.

The accident happend at 8:35 a.m.; Nichols died at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the Civic both had serious injuries, and were taken to hospitals, troopers said. 

