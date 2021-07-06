Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Francois County

A woman from the St. Louis area was killed over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash in St. Francois County.

The victim was 42-year-old Anela Ratkusic.

Six other people, including two children, were injured in the crash about 11:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 67 near Valles Mines.

Ratkusic was a passenger in a 2016 Toyota Highlander that was heading north on Highway 67.

A westbound 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt failed to yield to the Highlander, the patrol said. The Cobalt hit the right side of the Highlander, causing it to go airborne and cross into the southbound lanes of the highway.

The Cobalt was driven by Anthony H. Smith, 21, of Park Hills, Missouri.

Ratkusic, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Two girls riding in the Highlander, ages 8 and 14, and a 66-year-old woman had minor injuries. The driver of the Highlander, a 44-year-old man, suffered moderate injuries. They were all wearing seat belts.

Two men in the Cobalt suffered moderate injuries. They weren't wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

