 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman killed in wrong-way collision on McKinley Bridge
0 comments

Woman killed in wrong-way collision on McKinley Bridge

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed early Sunday after colliding head-on with an SUV on McKinley Bridge. 

The woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra eastbound in the westbound lane of the McKinley Bridge when she struck a 2014 Ford Flex head on. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The accident happened at 12:46 a.m.

The driver, 62, of the Ford Flex and his passenger, a 38-year-old man, were injured and taken to a hospital, officers said. 

Police didn't release a name or age for the woman Sunday morning. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A new Futsal court was dedicated at Marquette Park in the Dutchtown neighborhood

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News