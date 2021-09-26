Woman killed in wrong-way collision on McKinley Bridge

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed early Sunday after colliding head-on with an SUV on McKinley Bridge.

The woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra eastbound in the westbound lane of the McKinley Bridge when she struck a 2014 Ford Flex head on. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The accident happened at 12:46 a.m.

The driver, 62, of the Ford Flex and his passenger, a 38-year-old man, were injured and taken to a hospital, officers said.

Police didn't release a name or age for the woman Sunday morning.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.