Woman killed in wrong-way collision on McKinley Bridge

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed early Sunday after colliding head-on with an SUV on McKinley Bridge.
The woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra eastbound in the westbound lane of the McKinley Bridge when she struck a 2014 Ford Flex head on. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
The accident happened at 12:46 a.m.
The driver, 62, of the Ford Flex and his passenger, a 38-year-old man, were injured and taken to a hospital, officers said.
Police didn't release a name or age for the woman Sunday morning.
