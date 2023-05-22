ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed and a man critically injured when their car overturned on Interstate 55 early Monday.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on I-55 near Intestate 44, according to a police report.

The man was speeding northbound on I-55 in a 1999 Chevy Camaro when he lost control and the vehicle overturned, police said. Both the driver and a female passenger were ejected from the vehicle as it hit a metal guardrail and an exit sign.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger had not been publicly identified as of Monday afternoon.

The male driver, 24, was hospitalized in critical condition.