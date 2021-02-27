Woman killed, man critically injured in St. Louis hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and another critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene, police said.
A man and woman were struck by a gray, two-door Mitsubishi at the intersection of Arsenal Street and Lemp Avenue at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, police said. The victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman died. The man was in critical, but stable, condition.
No other details were available.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.