Woman killed, man critically injured in St. Louis hit-and-run
Woman killed, man critically injured in St. Louis hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and another critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene, police said.

A man and woman were struck by a gray, two-door Mitsubishi at the intersection of Arsenal Street and Lemp Avenue at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, police said. The victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman died. The man was in critical, but stable, condition.

No other details were available.

