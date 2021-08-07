 Skip to main content
Woman killed, man injured in double shooting Ferguson
Woman killed, man injured in double shooting Ferguson

FERGUSON — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a double shooting just before noon Friday in Ferguson, police said.

Police found the two victims while responding to a shooting in the 1800 block of Bahama Court. 

The man was in the front passenger seat of a car and the woman in the drivers seat, police said. The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injured. 

Police said they have identified a suspect.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
