Woman killed, man injured in double shooting in Ferguson
FERGUSON — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a double shooting just before noon Friday in Ferguson, police said.

Police found the two victims while responding to the shooting in the 1800 block of Bahama Court. 

The man was in the front passenger seat of a car and the woman in the driver's seat, police said. The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police said they have identified a suspect.

Trending stories