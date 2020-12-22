Woman killed, man injured in in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed in the 2100 block of East Alice Avenue in the O'Fallon neighborhood on Tuesday morning, police said.
Police responded to the shooting call just before 10 a.m. and found the woman and also a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was later pronounced dead.
Police did not provide any additional details. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Rachel Rice
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today