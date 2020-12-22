 Skip to main content
Woman killed, man injured in in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed in the 2100 block of East Alice Avenue in the O'Fallon neighborhood on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to the shooting call just before 10 a.m. and found the woman and also a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was later pronounced dead.

Police did not provide any additional details. Homicide detectives are investigating.

