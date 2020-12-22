Woman killed, man injured in north St. Louis shooting

Updated at 9 p.m. Tuesday with more information.
ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of East Alice Avenue in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood, police said.
Police responded to the shooting call just before 10 a.m. and found Jameyah Ramsey, 21, and an unidentified 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Ramsey was later pronounced dead. Police say she lived in the same block where the shooting happened.
Police did not provide any additional details.
