Police walk down an alley behind the 2700 block of Arsenal Street past a series of evidence markers denoting rifle bullet casings and blood drops on the pavement as they investigate a double shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was transported to the hospital. A car, pictured to the right, with more than a dozen bullet holes in it could be seen parked behind a home in the 3000 block of Iowa Avenue, the alley for the 2700 block of Arsenal Street intersects Iowa Avenue. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com