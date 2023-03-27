ST. LOUIS — A woman died and a man was injured Monday morning in a shooting in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood.
Jalea Hunter, 26, was shot and killed just before 9 a.m. in an alley behind the 3000 block of Iowa Avenue. An unidentified 18-year-old man was also shot and is in critical condition.
An officer on patrol heard the shots and found the two victims inside a vehicle that had been shot several times.
Hunter lived on Coburg Lands Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that a woman died and a man was injured.
