Woman killed north of downtown St. Louis
Woman killed north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot in the back of the head on Sunday afternoon near the intersection of North 15th and Mullanphy streets, according to police.

Police responded to a call about a sudden death just after noon and found the woman deceased. Homicide detectives are investigating. Police released few details about the shooting Sunday afternoon.

