Woman killed, others hurt when SUV careens into Olivette Starbucks

OLIVETTE — A vehicle drove into a Starbucks in Olivette on Saturday morning, killing a woman and injuring several other people.

KSDK-TV cited Olivette police in reporting that the woman was a customer inside the store and that she was from University City. The driver of the vehicle was a 78-year-old man from Olivette, the station reported.

Images from the scene appeared to show that an SUV drove well into the store, leaving shattered glass, broken tables and other debris behind it. Authorities have not indicated what led the driver of the SUV to drive into the store.

The store is in a shopping center at 9200 Olive Boulevard.

The city of Olivette released a statement on the city's Facebook page, saying, "On behalf of the Olivette City Council and the City of Olivette, we extend our condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the woman who passed away. To all who were injured, we wish you a speedy and complete recovery."

The incident is being investigated.

