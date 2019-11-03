UPDATED AT 12:19 p.m. with identity of victim and more details of crash.
A woman was killed and three others hurt in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning at North Kingshighway Boulevard and Highland Avenue, St. Louis police said.
Yolander Watson, 59, of the 4700 block of Sacramento Avenue in St. Louis, was killed.
The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Police said that a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was going south on North Kingshighway approaching Highland when a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by Watson, was going north and attempted to make a left onto Highland.
As the Cruiser went into the southbound lanes, the Jeep hit it. A man, 27, was driving the Jeep and had two passengers, a woman and a man, also 27. All were taken to a hospital, where Watson was pronounced dead. The driver and the male passenger were stable and the female passenger was in critical but stable condition, police said.
The stretch of Kingshighway is between Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Natural Bridge Avenue.