Woman killed, three injured in six-vehicle crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A driver making a U-turn on a St. Louis street caused a six-vehicle, chain-reaction crash that killed a woman Thursday night and injured four others.

Police have not released the name of the woman who died. She was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

A male driver was critically hurt, and two others suffered serious injuries.

Police on Friday were still trying to sort out which victim was in which vehicle.

The crash was about 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of West Florissant Avenue, between Park Lane and Hiller Place.

Police said a car was heading east on West Florissant when its driver tried to make a U-turn. It struck another car.

This caused a chain-reaction crash that caused another vehicle to hit a tree in the 6000 block of West Florissant.

