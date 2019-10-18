DUPO — A 31-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday evening in a Dupo neighborhood.
The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. in the 600 block of McBride Avenue, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.
Ashley Barnett, 31, of Dupo, and a man were ejected from a PT cruiser after a collision with a Dodge Nitro. Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, though police did not immediately provide his condition.
The woman who was driving the Dodge was taken to a hospital and has been released, police said.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation Friday, according to the sheriff's department.