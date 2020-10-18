 Skip to main content
Woman killed when car collides with tractor-trailer in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY — A woman was killed in a car crash on Saturday afternoon when the car she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Takesha N. Johnson, 36, of Elsberry was driving eastbound on Highway B just east of Lilley Lane in  2005 Dodge Durango with one passenger in the car at about 1 p.m. Johnson attempted to drive around a tractor trailer traveling east by entering the westbound lane of traffic, just as the tractor trailer began to turn left into a private drive, according to the MHP. The front of the Durango hit the side of the tractor trailer and overturned. Johnson was ejected. 

Johnson's passenger, a 33-year-old man, declined medical attention for his minor injuries. The 33-year-old driver of the tractor trailer went to a hospital, but ultimately his injuries were also minor. 

