Woman killed when car crashes over the side of a south St. Louis bridge

UPDATED Monday at 8:15 a.m. with more information from police.
ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon when her car careened off of the Hampton Avenue bridge, police said.
According to investigators, a 2019 Toyota Rav4 was traveling southbound on Hampton Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. when it reached the bridge over Manchester Avenue and then crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic. The Rav4 went over the edge of the bridge, coming to rest on its roof.
The woman who was driving was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been publicly identified.
