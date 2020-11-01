 Skip to main content
Woman killed when car runs red light in Jennings
Updated at 9:20 p.m. with more details from police.

JENNINGS — A 26-year-old woman was killed when a car ran a red light and struck the car she was driving on Sunday evening, police said.

Police responded to the crash just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Jennings Station Road and McLaran Avenue.

Police believe a Chrysler 300 was driving on Jennings Station Road and ran a red light at McLaran Avenue, slamming into the Pontiac G6 driven by the woman. The woman was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

There were three passengers in the Pontiac - a man and two children, who were taken to area hospitals and treated for injuries that were not life threatening. The driver of the Chrysler, a man, and his passenger did not suffer any serious injuries.

