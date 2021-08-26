Woman killed when Jeep crashes along Pike County highway

PIKE COUNTY — A woman was Foristell, Missouri, was killed when a Jeep ran off a highway in Pike County on Wednesday morning, crashing down an embankment.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jennifer N. Whitehead, 37. She was an occupant in a 2012 Jeep Compass. The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on westbound Highway 54 at Highway 154.

The patrol said the Jeep was traveling too fast for conditions and ran off the highway on a curve. The Jeep went down an embankment and struck a ditch, then went airborne and hit a utility pole. The Jeep then hit the ground and overturned several times. Whitehead died at the scene, the patrol said.

Another person in the Jeep, 33-year-old Dylan T. Day of Paris, Missouri, was seriously injured and taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Columbia, Missouri. The patrol's online report identified Day and Whitehead as occupants but listed the driver as unknown.