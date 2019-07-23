Updated at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with the identity of the woman killed and further details from police.
ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed around 7:15 Monday evening when her car was struck by a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4100 block of Finney Avenue, police said.
The woman was identified Tuesday as Jovanna Young, 24, of the 6300 block of Saloma Avenue.
Police said the driver of the stolen SUV was in custody after attempting to flee on foot, and a rifle was found inside the vehicle.
A woman and child were inside the stolen vehicle, police said. They were treated for injuries.
The incident started when police received a call from a woman who said she saw her stolen Tahoe near the intersection of North Vandeventer and Finney avenues. When police arrived, the suspect saw them and jumped into the driver's seat of the SUV and sped off, despite commands to stop, officials said.
Subsequently, the Tahoe collided with the woman's car near the intersection of Finney Avenue and North Sarah Street. The man tried to flee on foot and was taken into custody.
Correction: This story has been edited to show that the woman who was killed was alone in her car.