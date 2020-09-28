Woman killed when SUV crashes into trees along St. Francois County highway

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt early Sunday when their SUV crashed into trees along a St. Francois County highway.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Emily M. Clifford, 27, of Desloge, Missouri.

The crash was reported at 1:13 a.m. Sunday on Highway K, east of Sickman Road.

The patrol said Clifford was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee east on Highway K. The SUV went off the road on a curve, then Clifford overcorrected and the Jeep eventually went into a slide and ran off the road, the patrol said. The Jeep hit several trees, police said.

Clifford died at a hospital. Her passenger, Jeremy K. Brooks, 41, of Farmington, was seriously injured, police said.

Clifford and Brooks were both wearing seat belts, the patrol said.