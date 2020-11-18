Woman kills her 6-year-old son, then herself in south St. Louis

"It looks like it might be a murder-suicide," Aubuchon said, explaining that officers need to learn more, such as the background of the woman, before saying definitively that she killed the boy and herself.

Aubuchon didn't elaborate on the family member who called police, including whether that person witnessed the shootings.

The small brick home on the tree-lined street was circled by crime-scene tape. An American flag and a fall floral wreath hung on the front door. The street is southwest of Carondelet Park.

Nearly a dozen officers were at the scene along with a crew from the city medical examiner's office. They brought the bodies through a back alley to an awaiting morgue van, as neighbors stood on their front porches and watched the officers in front.

Two women, apparently relatives of the family, wept and hugged one another on a nearby street corner as a detective talked to an older woman sitting in a police cruiser. The women declined to speak to a reporter.