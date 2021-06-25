 Skip to main content
Woman kills man in domestic dispute in St. Louis, police say
ST. LOUIS — A woman who fatally shot a man Wednesday in St. Louis has been released from custody without charges, police said.

The man who died was identified Friday as Jalonte Riley, 28, of the 10200 block of Edgefield Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Police said Riley was shot about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Olive Street in the Central West End.

Riley was in a grassy area and had been shot in the torso and arms. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police took the 28-year-old woman into custody in the 4100 block of Garfield Avenue. She was released as police continue to investigate the case.

Police are describing her as the victim in the matter and say the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

