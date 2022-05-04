Woman leaps from second-floor window of burning St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A woman suffered a serious injury after jumping from a second-floor window of a burning home Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.

She was taken to a hospital after the 6 a.m. blaze, in the 4100 block of Nebraska Avenue.

The injured woman was in serious condition. She suffered a leg or ankle injury.

Firefighters were dispatched to what they were told was a vacant house on fire in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood. Heavy smoke poured from the first and second floors.

They found hoarding conditions, with cardboard boxes and other items stacked throughout the home, waist high in some places. They conducted two searches to make sure no one was left inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Laurie Skrivan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

