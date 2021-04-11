Woman murdered in north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found lifeless suffering from "lacerations" inside the front door of a Walnut Park West Home on Saturday night, police said.
Police responded to a call for help in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. and found resident Jamanda Gordon, 29, suffering from several cuts to her body.
An unidentified 19-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
The incident is under investigation by homicide detectives.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today