Woman on the run after stealing trooper's patrol car in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Police were pursuing a suspect who reportedly stole a patrol car and led police on a chase in Jefferson County Friday night.
According to initial reports from the Missouri Highway Patrol, a trooper was investigating an auto theft at a residence near Center Drive in Jefferson County.
MSHP reported the trooper had placed the woman in handcuffs, but she slipped out and stole the trooper's patrol car.
As she was trying to escape, she struck the trooper with the vehicle. The trooper's injuries are not life-threatening.
Jefferson County deputies were pursuing the car until it crashed near the St. Francois County line off of Hardin Road and the suspect ran away.
Police were still pursuing the woman on foot just before 8 p.m.
A St. Charles woman was charged earlier this week after police say she also stole a Highway Patrol vehicle.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.