Woman pepper-sprayed loss-prevention officers at Maplewood Walmart, police say

MAPLEWOOD — A woman pepper-sprayed two loss-prevention officers this week while trying to leave the Walmart in Maplewood with bags of stolen goods, authorities said.

Alyzabeth Alyxzandria Adams was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery. Adams, 26, lives in the 8400 block of Alder Avenue in Berkeley.

Inside the store at 1900 Maplewood Commons, Adams pulled Walmart bags from her coat and loaded items into the bags about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The bags contained personal care items and other goods valued at $365, Maplewood police Chief Steve Kruse said.

When she tried to leave the store without paying, the loss-prevention officers confronted her in the vestibule, Kruse said. She pulled out the pepper spray and sprayed the officers, Dawson Gray and Eddie Smith, court records said. A customer near them also felt the spray, police said.

Maplewood police stopped her vehicle in the parking lot and arrested her.

Authorities said Adams gave officers a false name but they were able to identify her through fingerprints. Police said there was a warrant for her arrest for a probation violation in a 2017 Overland burglary case. She also had warrants for stealing in University City and assault in Hazelwood, police said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.