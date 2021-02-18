 Skip to main content
Woman pepper-sprayed loss-prevention officers at Maplewood Walmart, police say
MAPLEWOOD — A woman pepper-sprayed two loss-prevention officers this week while trying to leave the Walmart in Maplewood with bags of stolen goods, authorities said.

Alyzabeth Alyxzandria Adams was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery. Adams, 26, lives in the 8400 block of Alder Avenue in Berkeley.

Alyzabeth Alyxzandria Adams

Alyzabeth Alyxzandria Adams, in a booking photo provided by Maplewood police.

Inside the store at 1900 Maplewood Commons, Adams pulled Walmart bags from her coat and loaded items into the bags about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The bags contained personal care items and other goods valued at $365, Maplewood police Chief Steve Kruse said.

When she tried to leave the store without paying, the loss-prevention officers confronted her in the vestibule, Kruse said. She pulled out the pepper spray and sprayed the officers, Dawson Gray and Eddie Smith, court records said. A customer near them also felt the spray, police said.

Maplewood police stopped her vehicle in the parking lot and arrested her.

Authorities said Adams gave officers a false name but they were able to identify her through fingerprints. Police said there was a warrant for her arrest for a probation violation in a 2017 Overland burglary case. She also had warrants for stealing in University City and assault in Hazelwood, police said.

