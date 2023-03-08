ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Louis County woman pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing and killing a Wentzville man who had left her a bad review on an escort website.

Paige T'eva Layne, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in St. Charles County court Monday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the April 1, 2021, death of Stephen Wilson. She was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Wilson, 40, was found dead with stab wounds to his neck and head in his home in the 2500 block of Juanest Lane in Wentzville.

Layne claimed to St. Charles County police a few days after that she stabbed Wilson in self-defense, a detective wrote in court documents.

Layne told investigators Wilson had accused her of theft and began leaving negative reviews on her escort page under her alias, Danyl Diamond, online, causing her to lose a significant amount of income, court documents say.

She told police she went to his home the night of the killing, pretending to be a different sex worker named Trixie, court documents say. When he discovered it was her, she told police she convinced him to send her a CashApp $100 electronic payment.

She claimed to police she then went inside the home, but Wilson slashed her arm with a knife during an argument about payments. She told police she then pulled out her own knife and stabbed Wilson before taking a bag of watches, two cell phones and his knife from the home, court documents say.

Layne told police she thought she had killed Wilson and did not contact police or request medical assistance, according to charging documents.

The watches were later found by police in Layne's hotel room at the Pear Tree Inn in St. Ann near Lambert International Airport.

Police found records of messages between Layne and Wilson dating back to December 2020 with recent conversations showing the two were in an ongoing dispute over the theft accusations. In the conversation, Wilson messaged Layne: "Advice get a better knife," court documents say.

Police wrote in court documents they also found messages Layne sent to another person just before the killing that read: "I'm gonna kill him."

Cell phone records place Layne near the scene that night, and cigarette butts at the home had DNA that matched Layne's, charging documents say.

Layne will be required to serve 85% of her 25-year sentence.