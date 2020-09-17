Woman pleads not guilty in killing of elk in southern Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — A Scott County woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges that she illegally shot and abandoned an elk in southern Missouri last year.

Deborah Flanigan, 50, was charged Sept. 10 following an investigation by the Missouri Department of Conservation that included ballistic tests on bullets found in the animal and evidence at the scene in Carter County.

According to the department, agents were notified in November 2019 of a cow elk carcass in a rural field. No meat or other parts were taken in the incident.

The case is among six involving the illegal killing of protected elk that the state has been investigating in recent years. Each of the five remaining investigations is ongoing.

After being hunted to extinction in the state in the late 19th century, officials reintroduced about 100 elk to the region beginning in 2011. The number of elk has grown to more than 200 and their range has expanded to cover Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties.