Woman pleads not guilty in killing of elk in southern Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — A Scott County woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges that she illegally shot and abandoned an elk in southern Missouri last year.
Deborah Flanigan, 50, was charged Sept. 10 following an investigation by the Missouri Department of Conservation that included ballistic tests on bullets found in the animal and evidence at the scene in Carter County.
According to the department, agents were notified in November 2019 of a cow elk carcass in a rural field. No meat or other parts were taken in the incident.
The case is among six involving the illegal killing of protected elk that the state has been investigating in recent years. Each of the five remaining investigations is ongoing.
After being hunted to extinction in the state in the late 19th century, officials reintroduced about 100 elk to the region beginning in 2011. The number of elk has grown to more than 200 and their range has expanded to cover Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties.
“We are grateful to have made an arrest in this poaching incident,” said MDC Protection Chief Randy Doman. “Thanks to the diligence of our conservation agents, along with the assistance of our state and federal law enforcement partners, we were able to identify a suspect and close the case. We look forward to working with the Carter County Prosecuting Attorney to see this case through to completion.”
In October, the Department of Conservation is holding its first-ever elk hunt with five permits granted through a lottery.
“The restoration of elk in Missouri is appreciated by many people, businesses, and organizations in the area,” Doman said. “A healthy, growing elk population brings significant economic, recreational, and cultural benefits to these communities. The senseless waste of people’s resources should not be tolerated.”
Court records say Flanigan is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Oct. 27.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.