Woman pulled from burning house by police deputy, Imo’s delivery driver

Maguire said they found the woman after Glore kicked in the door.

"After he kicked the door in, the smoke came up enough that when I was shining my little flashlight in there, I spotted her foot," he explained. "That's when I yelled for him to come help."

Maguire said he and Glore walked about 10-15 feet to where the woman was. He said they stayed below the smoke and were able to get the woman outside.

Wolf Creek firefighters then arrived, confirming a working fire with one patient pulled from the dwelling and requested St. Francois County Ambulance District, according to information released by the Wolf Creek Fire Department.

Fire crews from Wolf Creek and Farmington concentrated on searching the dwelling for any other occupants. With no one else found, they transitioned their attention to fire suppression.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly. Additional manpower arrived and began overhaul and ventilation of the residence.