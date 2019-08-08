Subscribe for $3 for three months

ST. LOUIS • A 61-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night in the Central West End. When the woman initially refused to give up her backpack , one of the robbers punched her in the face, police said. 

Police responded to the robbery call at 9:43 p.m. in the 4300 block of Maryland Avenue. The woman told police that a man had grabbed her backpack from behind, preventing her from moving, and then a second man walked up to her and demanded her property.

When the woman refused to give up her backpack, the second man pointed a gun at her, police said. When she refused to give up her backpack a second time, the man punched her in the face. The woman then gave up her backpack containing her phone, money and wallet, and the two men ran off. 

The woman described the first man as having short hair, standing between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing a black baseball cap. She described the man who pointed a gun at her and assaulted her as thin and wearing his hair in long black dreadlocks.

Medics arrived at the scene but the woman refused medical treatment. Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

