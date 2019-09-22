Subscribe for 99¢

Authorities are seeking the public's help to locate a woman reported missing from Florissant early Sunday.

Tan Ragland

Tan Ragland was reported missing after driving off from a Florissant address early Sunday morning. She has previously attempted suicide and stated "she was going to drive her vehicle into a tree," according to police. (Photo courtesy of St. Louis County Police Department.)

Tan Ragland, 34, is missing after driving off from a home in the 800 block of Liberty Village Drive in Florissant around 1:45 a.m., according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Ragland "is going through a divorce, and stated she was going to drive her vehicle into a tree in a rural area," according an endangered person advisory issued hours later by police.

She "has attempted suicide two previous times, and was recently found with a firearm," and "was recently released from a mental health facility," the advisory added.

Police say Ragland is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a blue shirt and jeans, the report said.

The vehicle involved is a 2004 Honda Element with Missouri plates reading FS9E5W, police said, with an "unknown direction of travel."

