Authorities are seeking the public's help to locate a woman reported missing from Florissant early Sunday.
Tan Ragland, 34, is missing after driving off from a home in the 800 block of Liberty Village Drive in Florissant around 1:45 a.m., according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Ragland "is going through a divorce, and stated she was going to drive her vehicle into a tree in a rural area," according an endangered person advisory issued hours later by police.
She "has attempted suicide two previous times, and was recently found with a firearm," and "was recently released from a mental health facility," the advisory added.
Police say Ragland is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a blue shirt and jeans, the report said.
The vehicle involved is a 2004 Honda Element with Missouri plates reading FS9E5W, police said, with an "unknown direction of travel."