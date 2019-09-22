Authorities were seeking the public's help to locate a woman reported missing from Florissant early Sunday.
The woman in her mid-30s was found safe, officials reported just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.