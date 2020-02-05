Woman riding in cab stabs driver in Jefferson County, steals his car

UPDATED with time of call to police and name of the cab company.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Police on Wednesday were searching for a woman who stabbed a cab driver several times near Arnold and then stole his cab in an apparent dispute over the fare.

Jefferson County sheriff's Capt. Gary Higginbotham said the United Cab Co. car was found abandoned near Telegraph and Forder roads in St. Louis County. But the woman is still on the loose.

Police were called about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday after the driver was stabbed near Windemere Drive and Ferris Court, said Grant Bissell, a Jefferson County sheriff's spokesman. The man's injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

The scene of the attack is west of Interstate 55 and the city of Arnold.

Sheriff Dave Marshak said the incident began when the woman was picked up near Highway 21 and St. Anthony's Medical Center. She asked for a ride to Arnold, the sheriff said.

The woman stabbed the driver several times with a knife. When the driver got out of the car and sought help at a nearby home, the woman drove away in the cab.