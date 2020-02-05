Woman riding in cab stabs driver several times in Jefferson County, steals his car

UPDATED with time of call to police

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Police on Wednesday morning were searching for a woman who stabbed a cab driver several times near Arnold, then stole his cab, in an apparent dispute over the fare.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Capt. Gary Higginbotham said the cab has been found, abandoned, near Telegraph and Forder roads in St. Louis County. But the woman is still on the loose.

Police were called about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday after a male cab driver was stabbed near Windemere Drive and Ferris Court, said Grant Bissell, a Jefferson County sheriff's department spokesman. The man's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The scene is west of Interstate 55 and the city of Arnold.

Sheriff Dave Marshak said the incident began when the woman was picked up near Highway 21 and St. Anthony's Medical Center. She asked for a cab ride to Arnold, the sheriff said.

The woman stabbed the driver several times with a knife. When the cab driver got out of the car and sought help at a nearby home, the woman drove away in the cab.

The spot in south St. Louis County where police found the abandoned cab is about 10 miles north of the stabbing scene.

Police said the account is based on a preliminary investigation, and that details could change. Investigators have yet to determine a motive for the attack. Early indications are that the woman might have been upset over the fare or didn't have enough money to pay, Higginbotham said.