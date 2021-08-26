Woman riding in stolen Jeep killed, man hurt in Pike County crash; driver ran off

UPDATED at 7:20 a.m. Thursday with driver running off

PIKE COUNTY — A woman died when the stolen Jeep she was riding in Wednesday morning ran off a Pike County highway and flipped several times.

Police said they don't know who was driving the vehicle; that person apparently ran off after the crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the woman who died as Jennifer N. Whitehead, 37, of Foristell, Missouri.

Another passenger, 33-year-old Dylan T. Day, survived and was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Day lives in Paris, Missouri. He suffered serious injuries.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on westbound Highway 54 at Highway 154. Whitehead annd Day were passengers in a 2012 Jeep Compass.

The patrol said the Jeep was speeding when it ran off the highway on a curve. It crashed down an embankment and struck a ditch, went airborne and hit a utility pole. The Jeep then hit the ground and overturned several times. Whitehead died at the scene, the patrol said.

The patrol's online report identified Day and Whitehead as occupants but listed the driver as unknown.