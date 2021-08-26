Woman riding in stolen Jeep killed, man hurt in Pike County crash; driver sought

UPDATED at 7:20 a.m. Thursday with driver running off.

PIKE COUNTY — A woman died when the stolen Jeep she was riding in Wednesday morning ran off a Pike County highway and flipped several times.

Police said they don't know who was driving the vehicle; that person apparently ran off after the crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the woman who died as Jennifer N. Whitehead, 37, of Foristell, Missouri.

Another passenger, 33-year-old Dylan T. Day, survived and was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Day lives in Paris, Missouri. He suffered serious injuries.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on westbound Highway 54 at Highway 154.

The patrol said the 2012 Jeep Compass was speeding when it left the highway on a curve. It ran down an embankment and struck a ditch, went airborne and hit a utility pole. The Jeep then hit the ground and overturned several times. Whitehead died at the scene, the patrol said. She had not been wearing a seatbelt, officers said.

The patrol's online report identified Day and Whitehead as occupants but listed the driver as unknown.