ST. LOUIS — A 31-year-old woman was robbed Friday evening at the Central West End MetroLink station, according to police.
At around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a call at the MetroLink station, where they found the woman with a laceration on her forehead.
The woman said she was approached by a man who began walking with her and asking for her bus pass and money, according to the report. The suspect grabbed her purse as she boarded the bus, and when she struggled, the man produced a handgun and struck her in the head.
The suspect took money from the woman and fled on foot.
The woman was treated at an area hospital.