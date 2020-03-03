Woman rushed to hospital after fall from downtown St. Louis building

A woman was taken away by ambulance after falling from a downtown building Tuesday morning. It wasn't immediately clear if she accidentally slipped or jumped.

St. Louis police at first said the case was being handled as an apparent suicide about 8:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 10th Street. But police added that they had not received confirmation that anyone had died.

Four people who witnessed the incident said the woman had been hanging out of a window, yelling for help and throwing clothes and books and other items from what appeared to be the sixth floor in the back of the building.

At one point, she grabbed onto a potted plant and lost her grip as she reached for a gutter, said a man who witnessed the fall. She fell in an alley between Pine and Olive streets. The woman was taken away by ambulance.