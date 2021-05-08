Authorities describe tattoos on woman whose body was found on road near Edwardsville

MADISON COUNTY — The Major Case Squad was activated and help from the public is being sought after a woman’s body was found on the road near Edwardsville.

Foul play is suspected, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The woman was described as African-American, 25-35 years old, about 5 feet-8 inches tall and about 165 pounds. The woman was wearing jewelry, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The woman also had the following tattoos written in cursive that appear to say: “Tyler Tyson Tyger” on the left arm; “Christ First” on the right forearm; and “King Luke” on the chest. A possible astrological sign of the month Cancer depicting inverted sixes was also tattooed on the lower-right calf.

Authorities were called at 5:49 a.m. Saturday by the person who found the body at the intersection of Illinois 143 and Goshen Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at (618) 296-5544 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433. Capt. David Vucich of the sheriff’s office is deputy commander of the Major Case Squad.

Updated at 4:17 p.m.