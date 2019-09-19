ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was caught on tape fatally shooting a woman in the street, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.
Roland McKinney, 59, has not been charged with the Sept. 7 murder. The allegations came in connection with a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute drugs filed Sept. 13, as prosecutors seek to hold McKinney in jail until his trial.
In court Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Bird told U.S. Magistrate Judge David Noce that there is surveillance video of McKinney getting out of a Dodge Nitro, getting into a confrontation with a woman and then firing three to four shots. McKinney left the woman in the street, Bird said.
St. Louis police Detective David Rudolph, in an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint, wrote that the murder was of a woman identified only as "S.M."
St. Louis police on Wednesday identified the Sept. 7 homicide victim as Sparkle Maxie. Police said Maxie, 26, lived in the 5900 block of Page Boulevard in St. Louis.
Police were flagged down at 12:46 a.m. on Sept. 7 by someone who alerted them to a woman lying in the street near the intersection of North Newstead and Lee avenues in the O'Fallon neighborhood. She was unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and later died at the scene, the complaint says.
Bird and Rudolph both claim that McKinney's SUV was also captured by license plate recognition cameras nearby.
On Sept. 10, McKinney was spotted in the Nitro and pulled over by police. He had about $2,000 cash, and a later police search found 12.54 grams of crack cocaine in the glove compartment, the complaint says.
McKinney told police that he was driving the Nitro around the time of the murder, but denied killing the woman, the complaint says.
Diane Dragan, a federal public defender, pointed out that McKinney has not been charged with murder, and said that he would like to be released to return to his brother's home and continue working his two jobs.
Bird responded that McKinney's actions on the video, as well as multiple prior drug and gun cases going back to 1981, make him a danger to the community.