Woman says French bulldog stolen by armed man in Florissant

Updated at 5:25 p.m. Feb. 18 with information from Florissant police.

ST. LOUIS — Candace Yancey's French bulldog CJ was her pride and joy.

She paid $4,500 when she bought him as a puppy to have him flown from California along with his purebred American Kennel Club paperwork. She fed him premium food designed for bulldogs for his sensitive stomach. She had shirts for him and ran an Instagram account under his name.

So on October 20, Yancey was shocked when, she says, CJ was stolen from outside her Florissant townhome complex.

Yancey said it was close to midnight when CJ started to whine to go outside.

Yancey let him outside to the patch of grass outside her unit at The Groves complex in the 2900 block of Santiago Drive. When she went outside to check on him, Yancey saw him approach a nearby car she didn't recognize.

"He was real friendly, always wanting people to pet him and give him attention" Yancey said. "So he went right up to them."

Yancey said she saw a man in a white and blue T-shirt call CJ into his Dodge sedan. She ran to the car, yelling for CJ and then heard the man cocking a gun, she said.

The car sped off as Yancey ran to the exit of the complex to try and stop them. Yancey was able to take down a license plate of a red sedan following the Dodge with her dog, but couldn't see the plate of the car with CJ in it, she said.

She said she called Florissant police and asked if they had found CJ, but was told no dog there matched the bulldog's description, she said.

Florissant police said she had not told them that the dog was stolen. They said she never asked to file a police report.

She still has no idea where CJ might be, she said.

"I want my dog back," she said. "I'm not giving up now."

"I remember her screaming for CJ looking for him," Yancey's neighbor Lisa Rogers said. "She loved that dog like her baby."

Another dog theft happened in St. Louis in October 2019. In that case, a woman was walking her three Alapaha Blue Blood bulldog puppies in front of her home when a man asked to take a look at them and then stole the dogs at gunpoint.

Thefts of French bulldogs have also become more widely reported across the country in the last two years, particularly in California where there have been several news reports on the trend.

High demand for the dogs for their friendly demeanor, pointy ears and stocky frame has driven up their value in recent years.

Yancey asks anyone who knows of CJ's whereabouts to call 314-625-2027.

