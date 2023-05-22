CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury found Erika Williams not guilty of murder last week for stabbing her husband to death in 2021 after a trial that included handwritten prison letters, videos and texts depicting a deeply abusive relationship.

Erika Williams, 34, was acquitted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action Thursday in the stabbing of her husband Gregory Williams on Aug. 10, 2021, in a Hazelwood apartment complex parking lot. Williams is a transgender woman who was charged in the case as Jabari Williams.

Defense attorney William Goldstein argued she acted in self-defense and was diagnosed with battered spouse syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder from years of abuse at her husband's hand.

Erika Williams sobbed in court through three days of testimony and testified that her husband attacked her and knocked her out on the day of the killing. Goldstein read excerpts of hundreds of letters her husband sent her before they were married while he was serving prison time for beating another woman and her child. The letters included promises of love side-by-side with threats of violence.

"Unless things change, when I get out you're going to die and your family is going to die," one letter read.

Goldstein asked jurors to consider the prior abuse.

"Don't buy into that all of a sudden the man turned into a victim. He wasn't," he said in closing arguments. "He was a batterer through and through."

The prosecution, led by Assistant St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Tom Smith, argued the violence went both ways. Smith argued Erika Williams was the primary abuser in the months before the killing. She stabbed her husband a few months before his death, putting him in the hospital with a collapsed lung, according to testimony in the trial.

"The defendant must be held accountable for that violence," Smith told the jury in closing arguments.

The case

Police investigators testified that it was Erika Williams who first called officers to the scene about 8:15 a.m. Aug. 10, 2021, but she reported only that her husband had hit her. She had a busted lip, but didn't mention the stabbing.

A resident of the apartment complex testified for the prosecution that he heard two people arguing in a car before the stabbing. He watched some of the fights through a rearview mirror as he sat in the parking lot, but testified through a Spanish language interpreter that he didn't witness a physical fight.

After the stabbing, Gregory Williams ran from the parking lot, leaving a blood trail to where he eventually collapsed in the first block of Gray Brooke Lane in Hazelwood, according to police testimony.

Prosecutors showed the jury a Ring security camera video capturing Gregory Williams' final moments. In the footage taken from a home in the neighborhood, Williams stumbles and collapses on the home's lawn. Erika Williams sobbed in court while the footage played in court last week, at one point prompting St. Louis Circuit Judge Dean Waldemer to clear the courtroom.

After her husband was pronounced dead, Erika Williams turned over her car to police where they found a knife with blood from both Erika and Gregory Williams.

Gregory Williams' former probation officer testified for the prosecution that she ordered him to move away from the north St. Louis County of his wife and her family before he was killed. She told the jury she had Gregory Williams placed on an ankle monitor to keep him from Erika because she worried for his safety.

The defense called a court-appointed psychologist with the Missouri Department of Mental Health, Dr. Melanie Nichols, who diagnosed Williams with battered spouse syndrome and PTSD.

Nichols testified that the mental conditions made it plausible that Erika Williams may have no memory of the stabbing. She said she had reviewed videos, letters, and texts and concluded that Gregory Williams was the primary abuser.

Erika Williams testified that, despite the abuse, she still loved her husband. She showed the jury she had his name tattooed on both her arm and her hand.

The prosecution asked the jury not to believe Erika Williams' claims of memory loss.

"The defendant remembers everything that happened, except what she did," Smith said in closing arguments. "Except how the knife went in."

Goldstein argued Erika Williams was living under a "dark cloud of death" and acted to protect herself.

"This was a case with a lot of layers," Goldstein said after the verdict last week. "But justice was done. This was the right result."