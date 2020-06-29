Woman scammed out of $55k by people claiming to be law enforcement, police say

ST. CHARLES — Police in St. Charles say they are investigating after a woman was scammed out of $55,000.

The woman, 70, mailed the scammers, who were posing as law enforcement, approximately $40,000. She also purchased $15,000 in gift cards and shared personal card information.

The woman told police she sent the money over the past week.

The case has been classified as elder fraud, according to police.