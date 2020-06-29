Woman scammed out of $55k by people claiming to be law enforcement, police say
0 comments

Woman scammed out of $55k by people claiming to be law enforcement, police say

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for three months

ST. CHARLES — Police in St. Charles say they are investigating after a woman was scammed out of $55,000.

The woman, 70, mailed the scammers, who were posing as law enforcement, approximately $40,000. She also purchased $15,000 in gift cards and shared personal card information. 

The woman told police she sent the money over the past week. 

The case has been classified as elder fraud, according to police.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports