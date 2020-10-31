Woman sentenced for photographing girls in St. Louis County restrooms and sexually abusing boy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman from Barnhart was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Heather McDorman, 32, took photos of young girls, or tried to, in public restrooms in area malls, a Walmart, park bathrooms and a church bathroom in February and March of 2018. She also livestreamed her sexual abuse of a 4-year-old boy. She did both at the direction of her boyfriend, Zachary Hamby, prosecutors said.

She was caught and arrested taking pictures in a restroom at the South County Mall on March 12, 2018.

McDorman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in January to five counts of production of child pornography and two counts of attempted production of child porn.

Hamby, of Florissant, is scheduled to plead guilty to similar charges on Jan. 6, according to court records.

