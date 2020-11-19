Woman sentenced in St. Louis federal court to 2 years for embezzling from glass company

ST. LOUIS — An O'Fallon, Missouri, woman was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to embezzling $433,000 from her employer.

Susan E. Darrow was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig on one count of federal bank fraud after entering a guilty plea in August.

In the plea agreement, Darrow admitted that from April 2014 to December 2019 she transferred money from the bank account of her employer, the Missouri Valley Glass Co., to her personal accounts. She started at the St. Charles County construction contractor as an office manager in 2013.

Darrow spent large amounts of the money at casinos as well as to pay off home renovations and debt, according to her plea agreement.

A tax consultant discovered the missing funds in 2019 and Darrow admitted to the embezzlement, according to the plea. The business owner had to take out personal loans to avoid bankruptcy as a result of the fraud, the plea states.

In addition to prison time, Darrow was ordered to pay about $363,000 in restitution.

