ST. LOUIS — A robber sexually assaulted a woman at a residence on The Hill early Wednesday morning. Three men were robbed and a fourth man at the residence was pistol-whipped, police said.
It happened about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Marconi Avenue, about 2½ blocks south of Interstate 44.
The woman who was sexually assaulted is 21 years old.
St. Louis police said a man entered the residence on Marconi armed with a gun and demanding money. The man took money from three men — ages 24, 26 and 27 — then pistol-whipped a 25-year-old man, police said. The woman was sexually assaulted during the incident, police said.
Police have made no arrests and released only a vague description of the attacker.
Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said no juveniles were among the victims. Police released no additional details about the crime, saying that investigators haven't finished their report.
The Hill neighborhood had eight violent crimes between April and September of this year: one rape, two robberies and five assaults. During the same period last year, there were three assaults and one rape.
Overall crime, which includes property crimes, in the neighborhood during that period is up 46% from the same six-month period last year, according to crime statistics.