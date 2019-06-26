ST. LOUIS • A 36-year-old woman was robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Dutchtown on Tuesday evening, St. Louis police said.
The woman told police she was walking at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Alberta Street when a man approached her and asked her to step into the gangway between houses.
Police say the man then pulled out a gun, sexually assaulted the woman and took the contents of her wallet.
The woman ran from the scene and a friend drove her to a hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.
Police described the suspect as a man between 30 and 35 years old with a short Afro and slight beard. He is described as about 5'9 and 150 to 160 pounds with a dark complexion and was wearing a white v-neck T-shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes.