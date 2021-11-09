Woman shoots 13-year-old suspected carjacker in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman shot a 13-year-old boy who, along with another male, was attempting to carjack her on Monday evening, the woman told police.

The 37-year-old woman was getting out of her car and walking to her house in the 5500 block of Natural Bridge Avenue when two people approached her and asked to use her phone. She told them she didn't have one, and then the 13-year-old boy pulled out a gun and demanded her car keys and cash, the woman told police.

The woman gave her keys to the 13-year-old boy, who handed them to the other man. The second man got in her car and tried to start it. The 13-year-old was still pointing a gun at her but became distracted, she said, and so she pulled out her own gun and shot him. The teen and the other man then fled.

Police arrived at the house at about 8:30 p.m. While taking the woman's report, they were called to a shooting in the 5500 block of Hebert Avenue and found the 13-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to his leg. The boy was taken to a hospital where he is listed as being in stable condition. He has been remanded to juvenile courts, police said.

The second carjacking suspect has not been found, police said Tuesday.

